Trent Rockets and Manchester Originals face each other on Saturday for their third game of the ongoing The Hundred Men's Competition. Both the teams meet each other with contrasting performances so far. While Trent Rockets have been on top of their game registering two wins in as many matches, Manchester Originals are yet to win their first game of the ongoing season. Trent Rockets started with a win over Birmingham Phoenix before beating Northern Superchargers, while Manchester Originals lost to Northern Superchargers and London Spirit.

Daniel Sams is the leading wicket-taker for Trent Rockets with 6 to his name from two matches, while Alex Hales is their top run-scorer with 101 runs to his credit. On the other hand, Jos Buttler (65 runs) and Paul Ian Walter (2 wickets) are leading scorer and wicket-taker, respectively, for Manchester Originals.

Where will Manchester Originals vs Trent Rockets, The Hundred Men's Competition 2022 match take place?

The Manchester Originals vs Trent Rockets, The Hundred Men's Competition 2022 match will take place at Old Trafford, Manchester.

When will Manchester Originals vs Trent Rockets, The Hundred Men's Competition 2022 match take place?

The Manchester Originals vs Trent Rockets, The Hundred Men's Competition 2022 match will take place Saturday.

What time will Manchester Originals vs Trent Rockets, The Hundred Men's Competition 2022 match start?

The Manchester Originals vs Trent Rockets, The Hundred Men's Competition 2022 match will start at 7:00 PM IST.

Where to watch Manchester Originals vs Trent Rockets, The Hundred Men's Competition 2022 match?

The broadcast of Manchester Originals vs Trent Rockets, The Hundred Men's Competition 2022 match is not available in India.

Where to stream Manchester Originals vs Trent Rockets, The Hundred Men's Competition 2022 match?

Manchester Originals vs Trent Rockets, The Hundred Men's Competition 2022 match will be available for streaming on FanCode.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)