Pakistan cricket team spinner Sajid Khan left everyone is splits when he said that he would have been a gangster if he did not play cricket during a recent interview. Sajid has been one of the top performers for Pakistan in red-ball cricket and he has taken 59 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 27.28. The cricketer is also known for the style of his moustache and the trademark celebration he does after taking a wicket. In an interaction with ARY News, the host asked him what would have been his profession if he did not become a cricketer and he replied that he would have been a gangster in that situation.

"Agar aap cricketer na hote toh kya hote? (If you were not a cricketer, what would you have been?" the ARY News host asked Sajid Khan.

Sajid quickly replied, ""Main gangster hota (I would have been a gangster)."

The reply left the host in splits who added, "Ye persona aap leke chal rahe hai (You are carrying this persona with you)."

Later in the interaction, Sajid called Babar Azam "the best player in the world" while he praised Virat Kohli as the "best Indian player ever."

Earlier, the spinner left the press room in splits with his response as he was asked about the 'scare' he was giving to England batters in the third Test of the series at Rawalpindi back in 2024.

"Maine to kisi ko nahi daraya. Aap log kehte ho ki daraya hai. Allah ne look aisi di hai ki main hansta bhi hun to log darr jaate hain (I didn't scare anyone, but you people keep saying this. God has given me such a look that even if I laugh, people get scared)," he said in response to a question for a journalist.