Vaibhav Suryavanshi was on a record-breaking spree on Wednesday as he slammed a 95-ball 171 in an India vs UAE U-19 Asia Cup match in Dubai. The young southpaw's 171 propelled the Indian team to a mammoth first-innings total of 433/6 in 50 overs. The highlight of the innings was Suryavanshi's boundary-hitting. The young batter from Bihar smashed the UAE bowlers for nine fours and 14 sixes - a world record in U-19 cricket. While he was batting, Suryavanshi faced sledging too.

The incident happened in the 32nd over when left-arm spinner Uddish Suri was bowling to Suryavanshi, who was batting in the 90s. Saleh Amin, who was standing behind the stumps, tried to break Suryavanshi's confidence. However, the 14-year-old batting sensation wasn't having any of it and decided to give it back to the UAE wicketkeeper.

"Come on boys. 90's curse. 90's curse," Amin was heard saying on the stump mic.

Suryavanshi gave an agitated reply, saying, "Tere saath selfie loon?"

Later, Suryavanshi was asked about the incident. He replied: "Main Bihar se hoon. Peeth peeche jo bhi baatein hoti hain, usse mujhko farak nahi padta." (I am from Bihar. What is said behind my back does not bother me.)

Talking about the match, after being invited to bat by UAE captain Yayin Rai, India U-19 suffered an early hiccup when skipper Ayush Mhatre departed for four runs in the third over. This brought Suryavanshi and Aaron George together, and what followed was an innings of outright aggression.

Suryavanshi, who has been in scintillating form, played with caution before shifting gears into destructive mode. He raced to his half-century in just 30 deliveries.

The remarkable display of power-hitting saw Suryavanshi etch his name into the tournament's record books, breaking the record for the most sixes hit by a batter in a single innings of the U-19 Asia Cup, previously held by Afghanistan's Darwish Rasooli (10 sixes in 2017).

His century came off just 56 balls. Suryavanshi was relentless, going on to complete 150 runs in just 84 balls before finally being run out on 171 off 95 deliveries, with a strike rate of 180.

Suryavanshi's 171 is now officially the second-highest score by an Indian in a Youth ODI, falling just short of Ambati Rayudu's 177 not out against England U-19 in 2002.

While Aaron George scored 69, Vihaan Malhotra (69), Vedant Trivedi (38), Abhigyan Kundu (32) and Kanishk Chouhan (28) also helped India reach 433/6, setting UAE a target of 434.