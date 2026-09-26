While Virender Sehwag has established himself as one of India's greatest-ever openers, his son Aaryavir is rising through the ranks in Indian cricket. Aaryavir recently made his debut for India U19, shining in their 3-0 one-day series win over Australia U19. He made 109 runs in three games, providing fiery starts like his father used to. Speaking on Aaryavir's journey in cricket, Sehwag revealed a simple piece of advice he has given to his son. Sehwag shared that he focuses more on training his son's mindset, rather than training his technique.

"Basically, I don't talk much about his technique. I only talk to him about how to start. A mindset is what makes you a better cricketer because everyone has the same skills. So, we mostly talk about that topic," Virender Sehwag revealed, in an interaction with News18.

When asked whether Aaryavir pays heed to his advice, Sehwag responded with a popular Hindi idiom.

"Main ghar ki murgi daal barabar hi hoon. He usually replies with, 'Coach is saying this, the coach is saying that, the trainer is saying this, the physio is saying that'. I tell him, it is their job to advise. 10 people will give you advice. But you should know what the right advice for you is. I try to explain that to him," Sehwag said.

Born on 18 October 2007, Aaryavir is following in the footsteps of 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as the opener for India U19.

In his three matches against Australia U19, Aaryavir played at a strike-rate of more than 100 in two of them, while in the other he only narrowly fell short of a run-a-ball in the other.

However, the 19-year-old has a tall mountain to scale if he's to match his father's distinguished career. Virender Sehwag is widely regarded as one of the best openers of his era, having made nearly 17,000 international runs for India across formats. As a player, Sehwag won the 2011 World Cup and the 2007 T20 World Cup.

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