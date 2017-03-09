 
Mahela Jayawardene Taken Aback By International Women's Day Wishes

Updated: 09 March 2017 16:37 IST

Jayawardene is one of the best batsmen ever to come out of Sri Lanka, with 11,814 runs from 149 Tests. He has also played 448 One-Day Internationals and scored 12,650 runs.

A Twitter user wished Mahela Jayawardene on International women's day. © AFP

Ace Sri Lankan batsman Mahela Jayawardene must have received many accolades in his glory days as one of the best batsmen in the world, but he too was taken aback by the wishes he received on Twitter on the occasion of the International Women's Day on March 8. The wish and the ace batsman's reaction went viral, leaving twitterati in splits.

No prizes for guessing what led to the wishes - it wasn't a coincidence that Mahela is close to 'Mahila', a Hindi word for a woman.

A certain 'Manish Unknown' wrote, "Happy women's day to the best srilankan cricketer. #womensday".

The Sri Lankan ace must have been taken by surprise, but lost neither the plot, nor his wits as he responded, "You should know the difference of Mahela and Mahila?"

Needless to say, there was a lot of humour and consternation on the social microblogging platform, as many applauded Jayawardene for his response, while some other apologised on Manish Unknown's behalf.

Highlights
  • Twitter user wishes Mahela Jayawardene on women's day
  • Jayawardene's response went viral on Twitter
  • Jayawardene is one of the best Sri Lankan batsmen ever
