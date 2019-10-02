 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti: Sachin Tendulkar Shares Mahatma Gandhi's "Views About Mother Earth"

Updated: 02 October 2019 16:12 IST

Sachin Tendulkar invoked a quote by Gandhi about the world having enough for everyone's needs but not their greed while expressing his views on mother earth.

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti: Sachin Tendulkar Shares Mahatma Gandhi
Sachin Tendulkar said it was necessary to clean water, air and land. © AFP

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday saluted the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary. Sachin invoked a quote by Gandhi about the world having enough for everyone's needs but not their greed while expressing his views on mother earth. Posting a video on Twitter, Sachin said the teachings of Gandhi such as ahimsa, cleanliness, about the environment should be taught to the younger generation. He also extended his support to the government which aims to reduce the use of single-use plastic.

"'The world has enough for everyone's need, but not enough for everyone's greed' quoted by Gandhiji signified his views about Mother Earth. On his 150th birth anniversary it is only fitting that we come together and make India Swachh & Swasth. #SwachhataHiSeva #GandhiJayanti," he captioned the video on Twitter.

Sachin said it was necessary to clean all three areas i.e water, air and land and asked the people to join hands and take a pledge to keep India clean and healthy, starting from Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar Sachin Tendulkar Cricket
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Sachin Tendulkar saluted the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi
  • Tendulkar invoked a quote by Gandhi
  • He said the teachings of Gandhi should be taught to younger generation
Related Articles
Rohit Sharma Needs To Keep Up Aggression Like Virender Sehwag, Says Sachin Tendulkar
Rohit Sharma Needs To Keep Up Aggression Like Virender Sehwag, Says Sachin Tendulkar
India vs South Africa: Ravichandran Ashwin "An Integral Part Of Indian Team", Says Sachin Tendulkar
India vs South Africa: Ravichandran Ashwin "An Integral Part Of Indian Team", Says Sachin Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar Shares Throwback Video Of Practicing On Water-Logged Pitch. Watch
Sachin Tendulkar Shares Throwback Video Of Practicing On Water-Logged Pitch. Watch
Sachin Tendulkar Reveals Why He "Had To Beg And Plead" Ahead Of ODI Against New Zealand In 1994
Sachin Tendulkar Reveals Why He "Had To Beg And Plead" Ahead Of ODI Against New Zealand In 1994
Amitabh Bachchan Selected For Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Sachin Tendulkar Congratulates Him Using Famous Dialogue
Amitabh Bachchan Selected For Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Sachin Tendulkar Congratulates Him Using Famous Dialogue
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 104
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 16 September 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.