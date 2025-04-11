The prolific Nicholas Pooran will have his task cut out against a menacing Mohammed Siraj in a battle of equals as table toppers Gujarat Titans take on hosts Lucknow Super Giants in an IPL match here on Saturday. In sapping Lucknow heat, an enticing battle is likely to ensue since there is not much to choose between the two teams. Titans have won four matches in a row to sit pretty on top of the table (8 points) by virtue of better net run-rate compared to Delhi Capitals, which also has four victories in its kitty.

LSG are currently fifth in a mid-table muddle with six points but it is a side on upward curve at the moment.

In all big battles, the important sub-plots hold the key and in this match, it would be a duel between tournament' top scorer Pooran and Siraj, the best fast bowler on view.

With 288 runs, Pooran is on top of of the leader-board of run-getters, with only one failure in five innings so far. The 24 sixes that he has smashed alongside 25 fours is a testimony to his dominance in the shortest format.

A strike-rate of 225 will intimidate any rival captain. Slotted at No.3 by head coach Justin Langer and skipper Rishabh Pant has worked perfectly for him.

But in Siraj, Pooran will face a crafty operator, who has been brilliant in Powerplay overs with 10 wickets in five games so far. An economy rate of 7.70 is more than decent if one factors in the pace at which the game is moving.

The best part about Siraj's bowling is his ability to bowl the conventional Test-match length first up with movement off the surface.

Hitting Siraj through the line during the Powerplay overs isn't always the easiest of propositions and not just Pooran but the two openers Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh will also have to be careful while playing him.

Kagiso Rabada's absence hasn't really hurt Titans as was the case in the last game with an improved Prasidh Krishna (8 wickets, ER 7.05) proving to be a revelation this season. Left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore (10 wickets, ER 7.25) has in fact overshadowed team's premier spinner Rashid Khan (3 wickets, ER 10) Add to it, head coach Ashish Nehra's uncanny ability to find specific roles for unheralded bowlers like Arshad Khan or Kulwant Khejroliya, and it's not a surprise that the Titans have one of the most effective attacks in this competition.

Rashid looked good against Royals the other night and if he finds his rhythm, Titans would be unstoppable.

Lack of runs from both captains

Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant are two class players but neither of the two skippers have been able to set the IPL stage on fire.

Gill had a great 2023 season when he scored 890 runs but since then his T20 game has tapered off a bit. He hasn't exactly been at his free flowing best since taking over the leadership role last season. He has so far scored 148 runs at a strike-rate of 146. B Sai Sudharsan (273) and Jos Buttler (203) has done bulk of the heavylifting at the top order.

Pant, the player auctioned at the highest price (Rs 27 crore) in history of IPL, is enduring a rough season so far. Only 19 runs across four innings isn't a reflection of his abilities.

If Gill and Pant get going, it will be a treat for the weekend Lucknow crowd.

Teams (From):

Gujarat Titans: B Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (Captain), Jos Buttler (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammad Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Arshad Khan, Jayant Yadav, Nishant Sindhu, Kulwant Khejroliya, Gerald Coetzee, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Karim Janat.

Lucknow Super Giants: Lucknow Super Giants: Rishabh Pant (c&wk), David Miller, Aiden Markram, Aryan Juyal (wk), Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Arshin Kulkarni, Ayush Badoni, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Akash Deep, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Rathi, Akash Singh, Shamar Joseph, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi.

Match Starts at 3:30 pm.

