Former England captain Kevin Pietersen made an explosive allegation that his international career came to a premature end due to a dispute with authorities over his participation in the Indian Premier League (IPL). In an interview with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, Pietersen alleged that the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) used the media to launch a "witch-hunt" against him during the early years of the IPL. The ECB barred centrally contracted players from participating in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2008; Dimitri Mascarenhas was the only English player to feature that year. In 2009, England allowed players to participate within a limited three-week window. Pietersen joined Royal Challengers Bangalore (now Bengaluru) in 2009, and his decision to prioritize the league allegedly resulted in severe tensions with the ECB.

"I made big sacrifices. I lost my career. That's the reason why everybody in that establishment went against me," he said. "I was 33 when my England career finished, after 104 Test matches. I should have played 150-160 Tests and scored 12,000-13,000 runs. That's what I should have achieved."

"The ECB used The Telegraph to go after me... I don't want to go too deep into it. It was well-publicized, and I live a very happy, peaceful life now," Pietersen added.

Pietersen finished his Test career with 8,181 runs, including 23 centuries and 35 half-centuries. While the former cricketer's career was allegedly impacted by his stance, Pietersen believes it helped future generations of England players gain the freedom to take part in franchise cricket.

"I interviewed Jos Buttler a few days ago, and he also said 'thank you.' Because of the sacrifices I made, these guys can enjoy the fruits now," he noted.

Pietersen went on to play for Delhi Daredevils and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL. He was also appointed mentor of Delhi Capitals in 2025.

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