Spinner Kuldeep Yadav had an excellent IPL 2022 for Delhi Capitals and hence he was named in India's squad for the five-match T20I series against South Africa. However, on the eve of the first T20I, Kuldeep was ruled out after getting hit on his right hand while batting in the nets on Tuesday. The spinner on Thursday said that he is disappointed to miss out on the series and is looking forward to coming back stronger.

"Disappointed to miss out on the SA series due to an injury, but I am sure the boys will give their best on the pitch, and I am backing them all the way. Looking forward to coming back stronger," Kuldeep wrote on Instagram.

In the recently-concluded IPL, Kuldeep played in all the games for Delhi, scalping 21 wickets at an average of 19.95 with an economy rate of 8.44.

Along with Kuldeep, captain KL Rahul has also been ruled out of the series against South Africa owing to a right groin injury.

Hence, the All-India Senior Selection Committee named wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant as Captain and Hardik Pandya as vice-captain for the home series against South Africa.

The selection committee has not named a replacement for KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav. Both the cricketers will now report to the NCA where the medical team will assess them further and decide on the future course of treatment.

India's T20I squad: Rishabh Pant (Captain)(wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik