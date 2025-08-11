IPL 2025 was a memorable season due to numerous reasons. The biggest of them all is Royal Challengers Bengaluru's triumph over Punjab Kings in the summit clash and clinch their maiden IPL title. However, another thing is this season that stood out was the 14-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who stunned the entire world with his batting exploits. Picked by the Rajasthan Royals for Rs 1.10 crore during the mega auctions, Suryavanshi ended the season with 252 runs in seven innings. This also included a fiery century against Gujarat Titans, where he became the fastest Indian to hit a ton (35 balls).

Recently, RR skipper Sanju Samson opened up about his first thought on Suryavanshi and revealed how he thought that the 14-year-old batter was only lucky.

"Yeah, I saw him hit one for a six. I was thinking that the little guy got lucky, but it kept on going. The quality of the shots also really shocked me," Samson said om Ravichandran Ashwin's YouTube show, Kutti Stories With Ash.

Hearing Samson's words, Ashwin went on to reveal his side of the story and stated what he thought while bowling Suryavanshi during IPL 2025.

"It's not so much about his hitting. I bowled one ball from around the stumps. He hit that to the covers, and then I bowled it slow to see if he would go big. But he just waited for the ball and just screamed towards mid-on for a single. I was thinking, what the hell, where did this kid come from, and he's 14 years old. I made my debut 18 years ago in the IPL. He was not even in the imagination of his parents... That was quite crazy," Ashwin said.

For the unversed, Ashwin played for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025. During one of the matches against CSK, Suryavanshi had a great day with the bat as he scored 57 off 33 balls.

For his heroics in the season, Suryavanshi also won Super Striker of the season award.