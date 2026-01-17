Senior Bangladesh cricketer Mohammad Mithun, who has led the boycott protests against the country's cricket board following disparaging remarks by top official M. Najmul Islam, has revealed that he has received life threats amid the unrest. He added that throughout the episode - which saw two Bangladesh Premier League matches and several Dhaka League fixtures postponed due to the boycott - he never said anything offensive. "It's true (that I received life threats), and I've never had an experience like this. It's the first time in my life. I don't remember ever being involved in any controversial talk. It's going over my head - when have I ever spoken against the country?" Mithun, president of the Cricketers' Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB), told Cricbuzz.

"I don't know how to take this or describe it, as it has happened to me for the first time. I haven't used any word that goes against the country; I only spoke in the interest of cricket and the players. There is no personal issue here. Since I'm the president of an organization, if I don't talk about players' rights, what's the point of me being in this position? No one is above the country."

He added that the threats came through voice notes. "To be honest, I am not picking up calls from unknown numbers on my mobile. But I can't stop messages or voice notes on WhatsApp. I was asked about this there. It's not just me; my number is available to people because it goes to the press on behalf of CWAB. That's why I receive more calls and messages. But I've heard from other players too that they have received threats - different kinds and in different ways," he said.

What Is Bangladesh Cricket Board's Stand

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has promised to investigate the threats and the claims made by the protesting players and CWAB president Mohammad Mithun, who said he received threatening calls.

BCB director Iftekhar said he had instructed the board's security team to assist Mithun and others who received such calls. "Everyone knows we have a security department. I have just heard about the concerns from players, the calls and so on - we will tell the security department to handle it. We are taking this seriously."

Why Are Bangladesh Cricketers Protesting

The BCB director added that the board was reviewing the comments made by M. Nazmul Islam after he labelled former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal an "Indian agent."

Tamim Iqbal was derided as an "Indian agent" by M. Najmul Islam after Iqbal called for dialogue to resolve tensions in cricket ties between the two nations, following Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman's release from the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad for the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"The situation has only got worse because he has gone ahead and given more comments," Iftekhar said. "The board president, I can confirm, has himself spoken to that director about concerns over his statements. He has denied to some media outlets that this communication took place, but I can confirm it did."