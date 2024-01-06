Jeffrey Epstein and the Caribbean island he owned is in news all over the world. The convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein allegedly organised sex parties on that island. It has been the the focus of attention after documents were unsealed as part of a defamation proceeding related to Epstein's ex girlfriend and associate Ghislaine Maxwell. The 72-acre property, also known informally as "Paedophile Island", is one of the many places where Epstein reportedly held sex parties. Epstein had bought two islands in 1998 for $8 million. Since his death, several women have come forward to say they were trafficked and abused on one of the islands called Little St. James.

The island included a series of villas and is a part of the US Virgin Islands in the Caribbean.

A social media user linked former Pakistan cricket team captain Imran Khan and Wasim Akram to the island. "Imran Khan @ImranKhanPTI is also on Epstein list. Cricket Legend Wasim Akram @wasimakramlive also narrated a story where Imran Khan and youngsters were flown on Ghislaine Maxwell's private plane to a deserted Island (Epstein Island). #EpsteinClientList," the user named Ali Shahbaz Chaudhry write in a post.

Wasim Akram was furious and wrote: "Stop spreading lies you muppet"

Stop spreading lies you muppet https://t.co/fNhlKmHMs1 — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) January 5, 2024

In a lawsuit, filed by Virgin Islands Attorney General Denise George, she accuses Epstein of bringing girls between the ages of 12 and 17 to his 577-million-dollar estate by boat, helicopter and plane between 2001 and 2019. The air traffic controllers in Virgin Islands said they saw Epstein leave his private plane with girls who looked 11 years old in 2018, the lawsuit claimed.

The registered sex offender has also refused investigators from entering his island and instead met them at his office. The lawsuit also claims that a 15-year-old girl, who was raped and forced to perform sex acts on others by Epstein, once tried to run away from the island but was caught and held captive.

As per an email Epstein sent to Maxwell, which was part of the recent unsealed documents, it was claimed that late scientist Stephen Hawking had taken part in an "underage orgy" at the island. People magazine reported that Mr Hawking visited Epstein's private island as part of a science trip in 2006, months before he was first charged with sexual offences.

