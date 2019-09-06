 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Lasith Malinga Claims 4 Wickets In 4 Balls In 3rd T20I Against New Zealand - Watch

Updated: 06 September 2019 21:54 IST

Lasith Malinga removed Colin Munro, Hamish Rutherford, Colin de Grandhomme and Ross Taylor off consecutive deliveries to reduce New Zealand to 15/4 in 3 overs.

Lasith Malinga Claims 4 Wickets In 4 Balls In 3rd T20I Against New Zealand - Watch
Lasith Malinga also became the first bowler in T20Is to claim 100 wickets. © AFP

Lasith Malinga, the Sri Lanka fast bowler, claimed four wickets in as many balls to dismantle New Zealand in the third and final Twenty20 International against New Zealand in Pallekele on Friday. In the third over of the match, Malinga removed Colin Munro, Hamish Rutherford, Colin de Grandhomme and Ross Taylor off consecutive deliveries to reduce the visitors to 15/4 in 3 overs.

Moreover, the 36-year-old also became the first bowler in T20Is to claim 100 wickets.

The 36-year-old speedster, who surpassed Pakistan spinner Shahid Afridi's tally of 97 scalps to become the leading T20 wicket-taker on Sunday, bowled Colin Munro to get a century of wickets in his 76th match.

Malinga then came back in the 5th over to remove Tim Seifert and complete his 2nd five-wicket haul in the shortest format of the game. 

Earlier, spinners Mitchell Santner and Todd Astle helped New Zealand restrict Sri Lanka to 125 for eight.

The duo claimed three wickets each to rattle the hosts, who have already lost the three-match series and trail 2-0, with regular strikes following their decision to bat first.

Santner returned impressive bowling figures of 3-12 from his four overs including a maiden with his left-arm spin.

Opener Danushka Gunathilaka top-scored with 30 before falling to Astle's leg spin as Sri Lanka lost their way after first six overs of powerplay.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Niroshan Dickwella (24), Lahiru Madushanka (20) and Wanindu Hasaranga (14 not out) were the only other batsmen to reach double figures.

New Zealand need 126 to sweep the series.

(With AFP Inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Separamadu Lasith Malinga Lasith Malinga Cricket
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga claimed four wickets in as many balls
  • The 36-year-old also became the 1st bowler in T20Is to claim 100 wickets
  • Lasith Malinga then came back in the 5th over to remove Tim Seifert
Related Articles
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka's Shehan Jayasuriya, Kusal Mendis Collide Near Boundary, Give New Zealand A Six In Final Over
Colin De Grandhomme, Tom Bruce Help New Zealand Clinch T20 Series Against Sri Lanka
Colin De Grandhomme, Tom Bruce Help New Zealand Clinch T20 Series Against Sri Lanka
Ross Taylor Fires New Zealand To T20I Win Over Sri Lanka
Ross Taylor Fires New Zealand To T20I Win Over Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka Mystery Spinner Ajantha Mendis Announces Retirement
Sri Lanka Mystery Spinner Ajantha Mendis Announces Retirement
New Zealand Thrash Sri Lanka To Level Series 1-1
New Zealand Thrash Sri Lanka To Level Series 1-1
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 06 September 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.