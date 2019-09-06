Lasith Malinga Claims 4 Wickets In 4 Balls In 3rd T20I Against New Zealand - Watch

Lasith Malinga, the Sri Lanka fast bowler, claimed four wickets in as many balls to dismantle New Zealand in the third and final Twenty20 International against New Zealand in Pallekele on Friday. In the third over of the match, Malinga removed Colin Munro, Hamish Rutherford, Colin de Grandhomme and Ross Taylor off consecutive deliveries to reduce the visitors to 15/4 in 3 overs.

Moreover, the 36-year-old also became the first bowler in T20Is to claim 100 wickets.

The 36-year-old speedster, who surpassed Pakistan spinner Shahid Afridi's tally of 97 scalps to become the leading T20 wicket-taker on Sunday, bowled Colin Munro to get a century of wickets in his 76th match.

Malinga then came back in the 5th over to remove Tim Seifert and complete his 2nd five-wicket haul in the shortest format of the game.

Earlier, spinners Mitchell Santner and Todd Astle helped New Zealand restrict Sri Lanka to 125 for eight.

The duo claimed three wickets each to rattle the hosts, who have already lost the three-match series and trail 2-0, with regular strikes following their decision to bat first.

Santner returned impressive bowling figures of 3-12 from his four overs including a maiden with his left-arm spin.

Opener Danushka Gunathilaka top-scored with 30 before falling to Astle's leg spin as Sri Lanka lost their way after first six overs of powerplay.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Niroshan Dickwella (24), Lahiru Madushanka (20) and Wanindu Hasaranga (14 not out) were the only other batsmen to reach double figures.

New Zealand need 126 to sweep the series.

(With AFP Inputs)