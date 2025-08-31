After leaving the cricket world stunned by sharing the video of the Harbhajan Singh-Sreesanth slapgate, former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Lalit Modi has made another big revelation. Lalit, who was quite an influential figure in the Indian cricketing spectrum even before the launch of the IPL in 2008, claimed that he had promised India's ICC World T20 2007 side a Porsche to whoever hit six sixes in an over during the tournament. It was Yuvraj Singh who went on to achieve the feat and a Porsche from Lalit Modi.

Lalit Modi spent a lot of time in the inner circle of Indian cricket. During a conversation with former Australia captain Michael Clarke, he revealed the big promise made to the Indian team if any batter managed to hit six sixes in a single over.

"Before the 2007 T20 World Cup, I told everyone that whoever would hit six sixes or take 6 wickets in an over would receive a Porsche," Modi said in a chat with Clarke on the Beyond23 Podcast.

Yuvraj eventually fulfilled the challenge when India faced England in the T20 World Cup 2007, hitting Stuart Broad for six maximums in the same over. Lalit Modi revealed that Yuvraj came running to him after achieving the feat and asked for the Porsche promise to be fulfilled.

"Yuvraj looks at me on the boundary...he raises the bat and he comes running to me, 'I want my Porsche', I said, 'give me the bat'," Modi said.

Yuvraj played a pivotal role in Team India's triumph at the T20 World Cup in 2027. In the match against England, Yuvraj also scored the fastest fifty in T20I history, reaching the milestone in just 12 balls.

Yuvraj's performances with the bat against England and Australia were key to India's progression to the final against Pakistan.