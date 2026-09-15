Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has captured the imagination of the world with his ability. At 15 years of age, Sooryavanshi is the youngest Indian to play international cricket. He also was the top scorer of IPL 2026. The craze surrounding Sooryavanshi forced former South Africa star Daryll Cullinan to write: "Cricket has seen prodigies. But it has not seen this precise combination before, of innocence, extraordinary gift, and a social media world that has abolished nearly every distance between a child and the opinions of hundreds of millions."

Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka is a big admirer of Sooryavanshi. "Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is worth all the praise in the world. He is a generational talent," Goenka said on Shubhankar Mishra's podcast.

He was then asked whether he regrets not picking Sooryavanshi in the IPL 2025 auction. At the said auction, only Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals bid for him. His base price was Rs 30 lakh, and RR got Sooryavanshi for Rs 1.10 crore.

Sanjiv Goenka regret for not picking Vaibhav Suryavanshi in IPL auction



Shubhankar Mishra - "You regret not picking Vaibhav Suryavanshi in the IPL auction".



Sanjiv Goenka - "All IPL teams owners regret not picking Vaibhav Suryavanshi in the IPL auction. And I believe… pic.twitter.com/1QiM2TFdPj — VIKAS (@Vikas662005) September 13, 2026

"Every IPL team owner will be upset that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is not part of their team. Now, since Lakshmi Mittal owns Rajasthan Royals, he will never let Vaibhav Sooryavanshi go anywhere. And if it ever happens, not just me... the entire IPL world of owners is waiting," he said.

"Vaibhav's first public image is in a Rising Pune Supergiant jersey. And he's killing it today. He obviously has the talent and the shots, but it's his confidence that captured my attention the most. Supreme confidence. Not overconfidence. When you get overconfident, that sparks the beginning of your downfall. Vaibhav has the confidence that 'I can do it'. And from whatever I have seen, he is improving with every game. His shots are perfect cricket shots. He is learning to alter his game a bit, and that will make him much more effective. He is a player for the big occasion," he added.

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