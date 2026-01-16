Controversy continues to surround Bangladesh cricket following the sacking of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) director M Nazmul Islam, after the latter labelled former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal as an "Indian agent". The board reached the decision during an emergency online meeting triggered by the Cricketers Welfare Association of Bangladesh's (CWAB) call for a nationwide boycott of all domestic matches. Following the sacking, senior Bangladesh cricketer Mohammad Mithun, who led the boycott protests, revealed that several players received threats due to the decision.

"We did not arrive at the decision without consulting every member. If three people disagree but seven people agree, which way should we go?" said 34-year-old Mithun, speaking at a press conference after the decision.

"Players from every domestic team have come forward with their opinion, leading to the decision," he added.

Mithun revealed that he and other cricketers had received threats from several unknown numbers.

"Whoever was in front of the camera received threat calls in some form or the other from unknown numbers," he said.

"I'm sure we did not use any word that is controversial. We did not put anyone down. We have not spoken anything against our nation either. Our only issue was cricket and our self-respect.

"Everybody has the right to protect one's self-respect. We have spoken up to protect that right. We have been labelled as traitors or enemies of the nation. I don't know if we have spoken a single word against our nation, or spoken against the self-respect of our nation," he explained.

Tamim Iqbal - Bangladesh's second-highest run-scorer of all time - had warned the BCB about the long-term impact of their decisions regarding the T20 World Cup 2026 after pacer Mustafizur Rahman was released from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season due to political tension between India and Bangladesh.

However, Tamim's comments had not been met well by then-BCB board director M Nazmul Islam, who labelled him an "Indian agent".