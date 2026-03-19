In a historic milestone, the Knight Riders Group has announced its official home field for 2026, the Knight Riders Cricket Field, located at Fairplex in Pomona, California. This marks a pivotal moment for Cricket in the USA. By establishing a dedicated field and cultivating a local fan base in Southern California, the Knight Riders Group is taking a significant step toward positioning the region as a future hub for Cricket in the United States. This new field will provide fans with the opportunity to experience live professional cricket of the highest quality, featuring some of the world's most exciting players, in a world-class cricket infrastructure.

Speaking about this development, Shah Rukh Khan, co-owner of the Knight Riders Sports, said, "Over the years, the Knight Riders have grown into a truly global family, and every new milestone is special for us. Seeing the Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) have a home of their own with the Knight Riders Cricket is incredibly exciting. The USA is a great sporting market with passionate fans, and we hope this field becomes a place where people come together to celebrate the game and support the team. I'm really looking forward to this new chapter for the Knight Riders in Los Angeles."

Speaking on the occasion, Venky Mysore, CEO of Knight Riders Sports, said, "Los Angeles is one of the world's most dynamic sports markets and an important home for the Knight Riders brand. Establishing the Knight Riders Cricket Field in partnership with Fairplex is a major milestone for our franchise, and we look forward to a long-term partnership with Fairplex to further establish Cricket in the USA and build the sport "

Walter M. Marquez, president and CEO of Fairplex, said this is a major milestone for the organisation. "As the home of the LA County Fair, one of the largest fairs in the country, we are excited to partner with Knight Riders to present cricket, one of the world's largest sports, on our campus. Fairplex continues to seek new experiences that are unique to Southern California, and the Knight Riders will create the field where the community will come together and celebrate."

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