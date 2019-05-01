 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Kumar Sangakkara Named As First Non-British MCC President

Updated: 01 May 2019 23:22 IST

One member of the royal family has been the MCC president but, until now, nobody from overseas.

Kumar Sangakkara Named As First Non-British MCC President
Kumar Sangakkara played his last Test for Sri Lanka in August 2015 © AFP

Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara has been appointed as the first non-British president of the Marylebone Cricket Club. Other illustrious cricketers from the past who have taken on the role of MCC president include Ted Dexter, Derek Underwood, Mike Brearley, Colin Cowdrey, Mike Gatting and Gubby Allen – all legends of English cricket. Sangakkara will be the first overseas MCC president in the organization's 233-year history. The wicketkeeper-batsman, whose nomination was announced by current president Anthony Wreford on Wednesday, will begin his one-year tenure in October.

The 41-year-old, who is already an honorary life member of MCC and has sat on its influential world cricket committee for the past seven years, said: "It is a huge honour to be named the next president of MCC and it is a role that I am thoroughly looking forward to.

"For me, MCC is the greatest cricket club in the world, with its global reach and continued progress for cricket on and off the pitch."

MCC, which owns Lord's and acts as the guardian of the laws of the game, was founded in 1787 and lists 168 presidents in its history.

That number includes one member of the royal family but, until now, nobody from overseas.

Wreford said: "As MCC looks to broaden both our horizons and international reputation, I'm delighted that Kumar has accepted the invitation, which he did in January this year, to be the next president of MCC.

"He is an outstanding individual both on and off the field and will make a huge contribution to the club. In a World Cup and Ashes year he will also have a significant role to play as president designate."

Comments
Topics : Kumar Sangakkara Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • MCC has never had an overseas president
  • Sangakkara was already an honorary life member of MCC
  • MCC was founded in 1787 and has had 168 presidents
Related Articles
1st Test: Sri Lanka Sensation Kusal Perera Hailed For Test-Winning Heroics
1st Test: Sri Lanka Sensation Kusal Perera Hailed For Test-Winning Heroics
Virat Kohli Head And Shoulders Above Anyone Else In World, Feels Kumar Sangakkara
Virat Kohli Head And Shoulders Above Anyone Else In World, Feels Kumar Sangakkara
No Indians In Alastair Cook
No Indians In Alastair Cook's All-Time Playing Eleven
India vs England: Virat Kohli Has Been India
India vs England: Virat Kohli Has Been India's One-Man Army For A While, Says Kumar Sangakkara
Kumar Sangakkara Doesn
Kumar Sangakkara Doesn't Want To Be The Next Imran Khan, Rules Out Entry Into Politics
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 29 March 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.