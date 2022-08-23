Out-of-favour India all-rounder Krunal Pandya's stint with English county side Warwickshire was cut short after he sustained a groin injury, forcing him out of the ongoing Royal London One-Day Cup. The 31-year-old had picked up the injury while batting during Warwickshire's first innings against Nottinghamshire on August 17. The spinner didn't return to the field in the second essay. He was not part of the team for the next two games against Middlesex and Durham as well.

"Krunal Pandya will return to India this evening after receiving a diagnosis on the groin injury he sustained against the Notts Outlaws in the Royal London Cup," the club said in a statement on Monday.

Pandya, who had been roped in by the county team in July to play in the 50-over competition, played five games for Warwickshire in the ongoing tournament, scoring 134 runs at an average of 33.50 and also tok 9 wickets.

"It's frustrating to lose Krunal for the remainder of the tournament, but he leaves the club with our very best wishes," Warwickshire's Director of Cricket, Paul Farbrace said.

"Krunal was an excellent role model around the group and I'm sure the younger members of the squad will have learnt a lot from him on and off the pitch.

Promoted

"Due to the short turnaround, we won't be signing a replacement, however, I'm incredibly excited to see our squad build on Sunday's excellent win over Durham,” Farbrace added.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)