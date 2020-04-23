Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
Watch: Krunal Pandya, Hardik Play Table Tennis On Bed

Updated: 23 April 2020 19:07 IST
தமிழில் படிக்க

In the video, the Mumbai Indians players are standing on either side of the bed and are playing table tennis with a rubber ball, using their hands.

The Pandya brothers, like many others, have become quite active on social media. © Twitter

With the country under lockdown, sporting activities have come to a complete standstill and players, like their fellow countrymen, are spending time at home. Krunal Pandya on Thursday shared a video on micro-blogging site Twitter where he is playing a "different sport" with his younger brother Hardik Pandya. In the video, the Mumbai Indians players are standing on either side of the bed and are playing table tennis with a rubber ball, using their hands. "#PandyaBros in action in a different sport. @hardikpandya7 and I are always competitive with each other. Who do you think won this round?," Krunal captioned the video on Twitter.

Every since the lockdown was announced, the Pandya brothers, like many others, have become quite active on social media. 

Every now and then they keep sharing videos of activities they are doing to kill time at home during this lockdown.

Earlier this week, Hardik took to Instagram to share a throwback picture from 2011 along with his older brother Krunal.

Last month, Krunal Pandya posted a video of them playing indoor cricket with their family members on Instagram.

"We can have fun indoors too. Please stay home and be safe everyone," Krunal had captioned the video.

Under normal circumstances, both the brothers would be playing for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 right now but with the tournament now suspended indefinitely, they are left with no choice but to kill time playing different sports at home.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has suspended the 13th edition of the cash-rich league "until further notice" after the nationwide lockdown was extended until May 3.

Highlights
  • Krunal Pandya shared a video where he is playing a "different sport"
  • The Pandya brothers are playing table tennis with a rubber ball
  • The Pandya brothers, like many, have become quite active on social media
