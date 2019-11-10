 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

KPL Match-Fixing Scandal: Central Crime Branch Arrests Haryana-Based International Bookie

Updated: 10 November 2019 09:36 IST

In a major breakthrough in the Karnataka Premier League match-fixing case, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested international bookie Sayyam.

KPL Match-Fixing Scandal: Central Crime Branch Arrests Haryana-Based International Bookie
Sayyam, the international bookie, is a resident of Haryana. © ANI

In a major breakthrough in the Karnataka Premier League match-fixing case, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested international bookie Sayyam. The international bookie was arrested in the case of match-fixing by celebrity drummer Bhavesh Bafna. Bafna is currently in judicial custody. A resident of Haryana, Sayyam had a lookout circular (LOC) issued against him as he was absconding from the law agencies and allegedly hiding in the West Indies. Earlier this month, two players, both from the Bellary Tuskers team, captain CM Gautam and Abrar Kazi had been arrested for alleged involvement in the KPL match-fixing case.

The two are accused of spot-fixing in the KPL finals which was played between Bellary Tuskers and Hubli Tigers on August 31 this year, according to CCB.

They were allegedly paid Rs 20 lakhs for slow batting in the finals, and also fixed another match which they played against the Bengaluru team in the KPL.

A former India-A player, Gautam has played Ranji from Karnataka and Goa and has featured in several editions of the Indian Premier League (IPL) representing Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore as well.

Kazi, on the other hand, had played for the Karnataka state team before transferring to another state.

Further investigation is underway.

Earlier, cricketer Nishanth Singh Shekhawat was also arrested by the Karnataka police in connection with the KPL spot-fixing case.

Shekhawat was accused of fixing a KPL match in the year 2018 between Bangalore and Belgavi team, in which he allegedly played slow and received Rs 5 lakhs for the same.

The police during the course of investigations had also arrested Belgavi Panthers team''s owner Ali, Bengaluru Blasters bowling coach Vinu Prasad and batsman Vishwanathan.

Ali had allegedly placed bets with a bookie based in Dubai and was in touch with players of other teams during the league.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Cricket
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested international bookie Sayyam
  • CM Gautam and Abrar Kazi had been arrested for alleged involvement
  • The two are accused of spot-fixing in the KPL finals
Related Articles
Afghanistan vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: West Indies Beat Afghanistan, Clinch First ODI Series In Five Years
Afghanistan vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: West Indies Beat Afghanistan, Clinch First ODI Series In Five Years
Afghanistan vs West Indies: West Indies Players Wear Masks In 2nd ODI In Lucknow
Afghanistan vs West Indies: West Indies Players Wear Masks In 2nd ODI In Lucknow
Need To Examine Ownership Module In State-Run T20 Leagues, Says ACU Chief Ajit Singh
Need To Examine Ownership Module In State-Run T20 Leagues, Says ACU Chief Ajit Singh
BCCI To Hold Annual General Meeting On December 1 In Mumbai
BCCI To Hold Annual General Meeting On December 1 In Mumbai
Indian Cricket Team Meets Air Force Aerobatic Team In Nagpur. See Pics
Indian Cricket Team Meets Air Force Aerobatic Team In Nagpur. See Pics
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 119
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 23 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.