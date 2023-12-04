Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan suffered an injury scare while fielding during a National T20 Cup match between Rawalpindi and Sialkot on Sunday. Rawalpindi, the captain of Islamabad, however, was stretched off the field in a rather bizarre way. In a viral video, Shadab's teammate can be seen carrying him on his backeacting to the video, fans questioned the authorities over the lack of basic facilities in the stadium. Notably, the match was being played at the United Bank Limited Sports Complex in Karachi.

Here's how social media reacted:

Are we in 1980? How are they taking Shadab Khan off the field? Koi stretcher nahin hay kya @TheRealPCB ke pas? UBL Complex bhi Karachi mein hay, Sukkur mein toh nahin #NationalT20 pic.twitter.com/u7RciMIVqr — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) December 3, 2023

Bus dekh lo yeh to halat hain financially ya miss management — Qamar Zahoor (@qamarzahor) December 3, 2023

what a way to take injured player — anees ur rehman (@an33s) December 3, 2023

Shadab, who bowled two overs and conceded just seven runs, picked up the injury after stepping on the ball while fielding. The all-rounder was assessed by the physios, who wrapped an ice pack on his left ankle.

Shadab's Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise provided an update on the player's injury.

"@76Shadabkhan was bowling brilliantly in the National T20 Cup, conceding only 7 in 2 overs before he was taken off the field. He twisted his ankle while fielding however initial reports suggest it is nothing serious," Islamabad United posted on X (Twitter).

Shadab was last seen in action for Pakistan during the ODI World Cup, which was held in India from August 5 to November 19.

The player had a below par outing in the tournament as Pakistan failed to qualify for the semi-finals.

Shadab was Babar Azam's deputy during the World Cup, but was overlooked by the PCB, who instead appointed Shaheen Afridi as the new captain of the T20I team.