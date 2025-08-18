Fans are eagerly waiting for the announcement of India's squad for the upcoming Asia Cup. The Asian cricket tournament, which will be played in the T20 format, will be hosted by the UAE and will begin from September 9. Team India will open their campaign on September 10 against the hosts UAE. Many reports are emerging everyday, suggesting big changes and snubs in the Indian squad. However, the official announcement by the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee is yet to happen.

Recently, former India opener Aakash Chopra stated that star player KL Rahul can also find himself a place in the Indian squad for the Asia Cup as wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is all set to get ruled out due to the injury.

Pant sustained a leg injury during the Test series against England. Rahul impressed with his batting skills in the Tests but his position in the T20 side is still uncertain. Chopra was asked about Rahul's position and he stated that the player's tendency to bat slow has put his spot in jeopardy.

"Very, very interesting one. Your question is absolutely valid because he is a good player. If you see his IPL numbers, they are outstanding. In the recent past, no player has been a 600-run bank like him. However, a reputation has developed that he plays very slow at times," said Chopra on his YouTube channel.

"If something is stopping him, it's his own mindset. Sometimes his legs are shackled, and when the mindset is right, he flies with wings. I feel he has the game. I remember a shot, it was the Indore ground, and he hit Jasprit Bumrah for a six over cover, and I was like wow. However, then you also get knocks when you feel that he should hit, but he thinks differently," he added.

Rahul's last T20 appearance came in T20I format came against England in the semi-final of the 2022 T20 World Cup, which India lost by 10 wickets.