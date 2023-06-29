With Asia Cup and ODI World Cup set to take place later this year, Team India is reeling with injuries to key players like KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant. While Pant is recovering from a road accident suffered last year, Rahul and Bumrah have been out of action due to a thigh and back issue, respectively. Rahul got injured during a match in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL), and missed the World Test Championship (WTC) final earlier this month due to the same.

However, reports have emerged that Rahul, who is currently undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore, is set to resume batting practice in a couple of weeks time.

Responding to reports of Rahul's comeback, former India spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan feels that batter should first test himself by playing in the domestic circuit.

"He should be made to play domestic cricket to assess his match fitness and batting form. Getting back into the Indian team should not be so easy, you bat in the nets and ready for international competition," Sivaramakrishnan replied to a tweet.

He should be made to play domestic cricket to assess his match fitness and batting form. Getting back into the Indian team should not be so easy, you bat in the nets and ready for international competition — Laxman Sivaramakrishnan (@LaxmanSivarama1) June 28, 2023

The cricketer-turned-commentator also urged the management to look at someone like Sai Sudarshan, who enjoyed a breakthrough season during IPL 2023.

"People like Sai Sudarshan need to be looked at, Left handed middle order batsman," he wrote in another tweet.

People like Sai Sudarshan need to be looked at, Left handed middle order batsman — Laxman Sivaramakrishnan (@LaxmanSivarama1) June 28, 2023

Last month, Rahul that he had gone through a successful thigh surgery.

Advertisement

"Hi everyone, I just got done with my surgery - it was successful. A big thank you to the doctors and medical staff for making sure I was comfortable and everything went smoothly. I'm officially on the road to recovery now. I'm determined to get back to my best and get back on the field. Onwards and upwards!" he stated in a post.