Indian cricket team star KL Rahul revealed his hilarious banter with England great Kevin Pietersen during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Rahul opened up about the relationship that he shares with Pietersen and even recalled how he once complained to the Englishman's wife, Jessica Pietersen. Rahul and Pietersen were both part of the Delhi Capitals set-up as the India star joined the franchise in 2025 and Pietersen was the mentor. Their exchanges quickly became a fan favourite with the franchise also posting several videos of their banter. During his appearance on the '2 Sloggers' YouTube podcast, Rahul also recalled how his wife Athiya Shetty reacted to the videos of his banter with Pietersen.

“Our banter is different. He is a great sport. He gives it to you also,” Rahul said. “There was this video, and there were two-three times where I said something and DC posted it on Instagram. So, my wife was telling me, ‘Why are you being so mean? He is such a sweet guy.'”

“I said, ‘Half the things that he does to me and tells me, that doesn't come out.' This is three times that I have given out of the 100 times he is after my life,” Rahul added.

Rahul ended up having a hilarious conversation with Pietersen and his wife, Jessica, when India toured England earlier this year. Rahul said that he complained to Jessica about the things that her husband said to him and requested her to ask Pietersen to 'go easy' on him as he is 'very rude'. It was all in good humour as Rahul said that Pietersen is a 'great sport'.

“I complained to his wife when we were in the UK. They invited me for dinner and I told her, ‘Tell your husband to go easy on me. He is very rude to me,'” he said, laughing.