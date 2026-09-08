KL Rahul has put an end to speculation surrounding his future with Delhi Capitals ahead of the IPL 2027 mini auction. Since the conclusion of the 2026 season, several reports and rumours have surfaced regarding potential player trades among franchises. While Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav have officially been involved in a trade, with former returning to DC and the latter Kuldeep joining to Lucknow Super Giants, Rahul has now made it clear that he will continue with DC in the upcoming season.

The speculation gained traction after Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal praised Rahul in a post on X (formerly Twitter). Calling him a "clutch player," Jindal also hinted at unfinished business with the franchise.

"KL IS KLUTCH FOR @DelhiCapitals - one of the nicest guys I know and one who puts the team before himself always. We have unfinished business and will work hard together to make Delhi proud @IPL," Jindal wrote on X.

Responding to the post, Rahul wrote, "Thank you, can't wait for the coming season." His reply effectively confirmed that he is staying with Delhi Capitals and will don the franchise's jersey once again in IPL 2027.

Thank you , can't wait for the coming season . https://t.co/loH9FUXylq — K L Rahul (@klrahul) September 7, 2026

Rahul joined Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2025 for Rs 14 crore. He enjoyed two prolific seasons with the franchise, scoring 539 runs in 2025 and following it up with 593 runs in 2026. Before joining DC, Rahul captained Punjab Kings and later led Lucknow Super Giants for three seasons.

Hardik to stay with MI?

After months of trade rumours, it has now emerged that star all-rounder Hardik Pandya could stay on with Mumbai Indians (MI) for another year - even without captaincy.

According to reports, trade talks involving Hardik are yet to materialize, with MI not yet finding an adequate deal. Therefore, the possibility of Hardik staying with the franchise for IPL 2027 has not been ruled out. However, the franchise is reportedly set for a captaincy change, with Rohit Sharma heavily involved in the decision-making.

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