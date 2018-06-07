 ;
 
don't
miss
Other Languages
All Sports
Cricket

KL Rahul Defines 'Bromance And Romance' With This Classy Post

Updated: 07 June 2018 14:37 IST

KL Rahul recently attended the marriage of cricketer Mayank Agarwal.

KL Rahul Defines
KL Rahul recently attended wedding of India A batsman Mayank Agarwal. © AFP

KL Rahul recently attended wedding of India A batsman Mayank Agarwal, who married his long-time girlfriend Aashita Sood. KL Rahul, who finished the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 season on a high, on Thursday, posted selfie with Mayank Agarwal and his wife Aashita. The Indian opener KL Rahul took to Twitter and shared the pictures with a beautiful message. "Bromance and Romance! You're damn lucky @mayankcricket. I promise to be the third wheel always. Congratulations @mayankcricket. Wish you all the happiness as you begin this new journey with Aashita Sood. #AshKaroMayank," KL Rahul's post read.

Rahul looked elegant in turban and waist coat in Agarwal's wedding. Rahul was accompanied with Karnataka fast bowler Ronit More.

Rahul ended the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 season on a high. Playing for Kings XI Punjab, KL Rahul signed off the tournament in third place in the list of the top run-getters.

The Karnataka opener scored 659 runs at an average of 54.91 and a strike rate of 158.41.

Rahul finished behind only Rishabh Pant and 'Orange Cap' winner and SunRisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson but the opener's average was the best among the top 10. Only Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni (75.83) had a better average than the Indian opener.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Kings XI Punjab Lokesh Rahul Mayank Agarwal Cricket
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Related Articles
KL Rahul Defines
KL Rahul Defines 'Bromance And Romance' With This Classy Post
KL Rahul Shows Off Style At This Cricketer
KL Rahul Shows Off Style At This Cricketer's Wedding
KL Rahul Says Mentor Virender Sehwag Gave Full Freedom To Express Ourselves In IPL
KL Rahul Says Mentor Virender Sehwag Gave Full Freedom To Express Ourselves In IPL
KL Rahul Will Treat His Woman
KL Rahul Will Treat His Woman 'Like A Princess'
KL Rahul Clears The Air On His Relationship With Bollywood Actress Nidhhi Agerwal
KL Rahul Clears The Air On His Relationship With Bollywood Actress Nidhhi Agerwal
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 112
3 Australia 106
4 New Zealand 102
5 England 97
Last updated on: 05 June 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.