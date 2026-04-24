Chandrakant Pandit, one of the most decorated coaches in Indian domestic cricket, is no longer part of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad. However, under his guidance, the franchise secured the IPL 2024 title. To the surprise of many, the Knight Riders released skipper Shreyas Iyer after that season; the middle-order batter was subsequently picked up in the auction by Punjab Kings (PBKS). Since joining his new franchise, Iyer has led Punjab to the final of the 2025 season, and his team remains unbeaten in the first six games of the 2026 campaign.

Pandit, who was KKR's head coach when the decision to release Iyer was made, recently reflected on the debatable move that has since hindered the franchise.

"Unfortunately, we missed him," Pandit told RevSportz on Iyer, who joined PBKS for Rs 26.75 crore in the auction. "Shreyas is a wonderful player who won the trophy for KKR as captain, and I admire the way he handled the team. But sometimes, certain circumstances and broader strategies force you to let such players go. Obviously, as a coach at KKR, I felt bad about that. It wasn't a purposeful omission, but things simply didn't work out for us. It isn't only Shreyas; I feel the same about Phil Salt and others. I would really like to show my appreciation for the owners, Mr Shah Rukh Khan, Mr Jay Mehta, and Juhi Chawla, and CEO Venky Mysore. They were all very supportive."

Pandit also addressed the discussions regarding Shreyas' inability to secure a permanent spot in India's T20I team. The former KKR coach believes the intense competition for places in the national side often leads to such difficult decisions.

"Shreyas has been part of the Indian team and has delivered strong performances. Unfortunately, he was left out, but situations like this are not uncommon. When building a team, there is always the challenge of balancing experience with the need to groom new talent. With the depth of talent available, it becomes difficult to provide opportunities to every deserving player."

"There is always competition, and often, equally capable replacements are available. That said, Shreyas has been leading Punjab impressively, and his batting reflects noticeable maturity. He plays with a fearless mindset, focusing less on the situation and more on winning the game, which is evident in the way he constructs his innings," the 64-year-old added.

Shreyas has emerged as one of the most consistent performers over the last couple of IPL seasons. In five innings so far this year, he has scored 208 runs at an average of 52 and a strike rate of 182.45. Pandit believes it is time the PBKS skipper earns his return to the national team in the shortest format.

"It would be great to see him get another opportunity. Missing out on the World Cup is disappointing, but such decisions rest with the selection committee and shouldn't simply be criticised. In the past, we have seen similar cases, such as Padmakar Shivalkar, who performed exceptionally in domestic cricket but could not break into the national side due to the presence of Bishan Singh Bedi."

"These situations are part of the game, and Shreyas seems to understand that well. His current form and determination show that he is focused on making a comeback rather than dwelling on his omission. His performances indicate he is serious about returning to the team, and that is exactly the attitude he is showing," Pandit concluded.

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