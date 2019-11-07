 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Kings XI Punjab Propose National Anthem Before Start Of Every IPL Match

Updated: 07 November 2019 17:37 IST

National anthems are usually played before the start of an international game but Kings XI Punjab co-owner Ness Wadia feels it should be the norm in the IPL.

Kings XI Punjab Propose National Anthem Before Start Of Every IPL Match
Kings XI Punjab co-owner Ness Wadia lauded the BCCI for scrapping IPL opening ceremony. © BCCI

Kings XI Punjab co-owner Ness Wadia has written to the BCCI, insisting that the Indian national anthem be played before the start of every IPL game, commencing with the 2020 edition. National anthems are usually played before the start of an international game but Wadia feels it should be the norm in the world's number one cricket league. He also lauded the BCCI for scrapping a rather expensive opening ceremony of the IPL.

"It is an excellent move. It is high time that we don't have an opening ceremony. I have always wondered the value and necessity of hosting an opening ceremony. One thing which they (BCCI) should do is to have the national anthem before each game given that it is the Indian Premier League," Wadia told PTI.

"I had written to the BCCI earlier also and now I have written to Mr Sourav Ganguly (BCCI president). And I think it is still played in movie theatres."

The national anthem is also played in the Indian Super League (football) and the Pro-Kabaddi League.

"It is the Indian Premier League after all. We should be proud of what we have, which is a wonderful national anthem and a wonderful league. In NBA too, national anthem is played before every game," he said.

Earlier this week, the IPL governing council discussed the proposal of multiple franchises wanting to play "friendlies abroad" but it would require a more detailed study of International Cricket Council's Futures Tours Programme (FTP).

Commenting on the matter, Wadia hoped that the BCCI will consider taking the IPL brand outside the country in the near future.

"The IPL is an Indian tournament. However, if one could look at expanding its reach, that will only be beneficial for all the stakeholders including the BCCI because it is also an international event.

"If you look at the top football leagues all around the world, you do see them playing a lot of pre-season friendlies overseas. It only improves the visibility, reach and eventually the value of the IPL. BCCI must consider it.

"It would be nice to have the world's number one cricketing league emulate what other sporting leagues have done. NBA has also come to India and China. The problem is the window (the scheduling) and that is where the BCCI comes in," he added.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Kings XI Punjab Kings XI Punjab Cricket
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • KXIP have written to BCCI, proposing national anthem before IPL matches
  • National anthems are played before the start of an international game
  • Ness Wadia feels it should be the norm in the IPL
Related Articles
IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals Complete Ravichandran Ashwin Deal, Announcement Soon, Says Report
IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals Complete Ravichandran Ashwin Deal, Announcement Soon, Says Report
IPL 2020 Auction To Take Place In Kolkata On December 19: Report
IPL 2020 Auction To Take Place In Kolkata On December 19: Report
Anil Kumble Aims To Win Maiden IPL Trophy For Kings XI Punjab
Anil Kumble Aims To Win Maiden IPL Trophy For Kings XI Punjab
KXIP Not To Trade Ravichandran Ashwin With Delhi Capitals
KXIP Not To Trade Ravichandran Ashwin With Delhi Capitals
IPL: Anil Kumble Appointed Kings XI Punjab Head Coach
IPL: Anil Kumble Appointed Kings XI Punjab Head Coach
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 119
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 23 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.