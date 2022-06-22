Former West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard has been ruled out of the remainder of the T20 blast after sustaining an injury to his left knee early on in Surrey's campaign. Kieron Pollard has been ruled out of the T20 Blast but is expected to be fit in time to play in the Hundred. Despite treatment, he has failed to improve significantly and therefore a decision was taken to gain a surgical opinion. Surrey County Cricket Club signed the former all-rounder last month for their T20 Blast campaign of this season.

Kieron Pollard said: "This is hugely frustrating as we have been a dominant force and I felt I was part of something special. But I wish the lads all the best for the rest of the campaign whilst I get myself fit and firing again."

Alec Stewart, Director of Cricket at Surrey CCC, said in an official statement, "We are disappointed to lose a player of Kieron's quality and wish him a speedy recovery."

Promoted

"Despite treatment, he has failed to improve significantly and therefore a decision was taken to gain a surgical opinion. He has undergone successful surgery this [Tuesday] morning which will keep him out of action for the next four to six weeks whilst he rehabilitates," the statement further added.

Surrey have five games remaining in the Vitality Blast Group stages.