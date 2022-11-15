One of the finest overseas stars to grace the Indian Premier League (IPL), Kieron Pollard made the tough decision of calling it a day in the T20 league on Tuesday, the same day franchises were to release their 'released and retention' list. Pollard, who was expected to be put back in the player pool by the franchise, after an ordinary 2022 season, went a step ahead by deciding to not play in the league at all. In a statement issued, Pollard explained why he decided to quit the T20 league.

Pollard, who remains an active cricketer outside the international arena, doesn't have any plans to pull curtains on his playing career anytime soon. In a statement, the former West Indian all-rounder explained that he decided to leave IPL as he doesn't want to play against Mumbai Indians.

"It hasn't been the easiest decision to make as I will keep playing for a few more years, but I understand that this incredible franchise which has achieved so much needs to transition and if I'm no longer to play for MI then I cannot see myself playing against MI either. Once an MI always an MI. I am immensely proud, honoured and blessed to have represented the biggest and most successful team in the IPL for the past 13 seasons," he said, explaining the decision.

"Most sincerely, I express my deep appreciation to Mukesh, Nita and Akash Ambani for their tremendous love, support and respect I have always felt and for the confidence they placed in me. I recall our first encounter when they welcomed me with open arms saying, "We are family". Those were not just mere words, but demonstrated by their every action throughout my time with Mumbai Indians," he added.

Pollard was roped in by Mumbai Indians in 2010 and has since not featured for any other franchise the cash-rich league, spending 13 glittering seasons with the Mumbai-based franchise. He had retired from his international career in April this year.

He will now work as a batting coach for the franchise, beginning from the 2023 season.