Kevin Pietersen Trolls MS Dhoni, Fans Remind Him Not To Mess With Ex-India Captain

Kevin Pietersen took to Twitter on Saturday and posted a throwback picture with former India captain MS Dhoni. In the picture, Kevin Pietersen can be seen suggesting something to MS Dhoni. "Hey, MSD, why don't you put a fielder over there for me? Scoring runs against you guys is so easy," Pietersen captioned the picture while taking a cheeky dig at Team India and MS Dhoni. Soon after the former England batsman tweeted the picture, fans flooded his post with replies and a few even reminded him not to mess with MS Dhoni.

"Hey, MSD, why don't you put a fielder over there for me? Scoring runs against you guys is so easy...!" pic.twitter.com/OKVukkkSQD — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) April 18, 2020

"Oh my Pieter... never mess with dhoni," a fan said.

Oh my Pieter... never mess with dhoni.. — @Vamsee (@vamseekreddy) April 18, 2020

Another fan came up with a unique record and reminded Pietersen that all of his ducks in the ODI format have come against India.

"Interestingly all 7 ducks of Kevin Pietersen in one day cricket has come against India :)," a fan wrote.

Interestingly all 7 ducks of Kevin Pietersen in one day cricket has come against India :)



RT coz nobody will tell you this. — Dr Nimo (@niiravmodi) April 18, 2020

"Even part timer virat kohli also has your wicket," another fan joined in.

Even part timer virat kohli also has your wicket — Kaleen Bhaiya...STAY HOME (@krish2637068) April 18, 2020

Pietersen, much like other sports personalities, is spending time at home as the world battles against the coronavirus.

Kevin Pietersen, 39, has used his time at home to connect with cricketers on social media and entertained his fans with fun-filled Instagram live sessions.

The right-handed batsman caught up with Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and talked about various aspects such as the COVID-19 Pandemic, IPL 2020 among others.

Due to the ongoing health crisis, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced that the 13th edition of the IPL has been postponed indefinitely.