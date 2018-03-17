Kevin Pietersen Confirms Retirement In Heartfelt Instagram Post

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen on Saturday officially confirmed the news of his retirement. The 37-year-old took to Instagram and posted a heartfelt post to make the announcement. "Someone just tweeted to tell me that I scored 30000+ runs including 152 fifty's and 68 hundreds in my pro career. 4 Ashes wins. Home & away! T20 WC win. Beaten India in India. Home & away 100's in all major Test nations apart from Bangladesh. All dedicated to my family who have just been the most unreal supporters through thick & thin! I'm super proud of everything! Thank you for all the quite lovely msgs! I loved entertaining you all! Ciao, cricket! I love this game!," Pietersen wrote on his Instagram account.

Recently, Pietersen helped Quetta qualify to the play off of the Pakistan Super League T20 tournament. But with the event now moving from the UAE to Pakistan, Pietersen appears to have opted to bring down the curtain on his controversial playing career.

The 37-year-old batsman hinted at his long-expected retirement with a Tweet which simply read "Boots Up! Thank you".

A post on Quetta's Twitter feed read: "You will be missed @KP24 Great career!! Thank you for everything. Wish you could stayed with us till PSL final but we respect your decision."

England's second-highest run scorer across all three forms of the game, Pietersen won four Ashes series and hit 8,181 runs in 104 Tests.

Pietersen, who had a brief and ill-fated spell as England captain, will be best remembered for his sublime innings of 158 in the fifth Test against Australia at The Oval in 2005.

That heroic effort ensured England got the draw they needed to finally reclaim the Ashes, with he also produced epic knocks of 227 against Australia in Adelaide in 2010 and a brilliant 186 against India in Mumbai in 2012.

Given his often divisive nature, it was fitting that Michael Vaughan, a former England captain, admitted his old international team-mate was a tremendous talent, even if he wasn't always easy to deal with.

Well done @KP24 on an fantastic career ... Not everyone’s Cup of Tea but you will do for me ... Best Batsman I had the pleasure to play with ... 1st England batsman that put fear into the Aussies .. #WellDone — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 16, 2018

