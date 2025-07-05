Cricket is one sport that is followed crazily across India. From the time the Kapil Dev-led Indian cricket team won the 1983 World Cup, the craze for the game has never waned. Gradually, with passing years, India's financial might coupled with the national team's consistent show has seen the fandom only rise. With the advent of IPL, this craziness has only higher up. There is no place in India where cricket fans are not there.

While professionally the game is played at most places, amateur players and their unique style has contributed a lot in the game development. Like, Kashmir's Sohil Naseer and his friends. Sohil has over 12,000 followers on Instagram and regularly uploads videos of his games on the social media platform. Some of his videos have gone viral, as Sohil and his friends have found a genius way to stop the ball from falling into the gorge while playing cricket on top a hill. They tie a light rope with the ball, while the other end of the rope is tied to a stone. It ensures that even when a big shot is hit, the ball does not fall.

You can watch Sohil Naseer's videos - HERE

Kashmir has seen their stature go up in domestic cricket in the last one decade. Players like Parvez Rasool, Umran Malik, Abdul Samad have emerged from the state.

In the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy, Jammu & Kashmir beat higher-rated teams like Mumbai and Baroda. They even reached the Ranji Trophy quarter-finals after five years. This was only the third time they have entered the quarter-finals in their 55 years of participation. They lost to Kerala in the semi-final in February.