Karun Nair Gets Engaged To Long-Time Girlfriend

Updated: 30 June 2019 19:56 IST

Karun Nair has featured in six Test matches and two ODIs for India.

Karun Nair announced his engagement with a social media post. © Twitter

Cricketer Karun Nair has announced that he has got engaged to longtime girlfriend Sanaya Takariwala. The 27-year-old, who shot into the limelight in 2016 when he hit a triple century in a Test match against England in Chennai, made the announcement on his social media accounts. "She said 'YES," he said along with a picture of the couple. His fiance also posted pictures of the couple on her Instagram handle. Karun is part of a long list of famous Indian cricketers who have tied the knot in the past two years, which also includes captain Virat Kohli.

Although he scored a triple century, Karun has been unable to cement a place for himself in the Indian team across formats. He remains a mainstay in domestic cricket for Karnataka in the Ranji Trophy and limited overs tournaments. He is also a regular in the Indian Premier League and played for Kings XI Punjab last season.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Karun Kaladharan Nair Karun Nair Cricket
