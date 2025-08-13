India batter Karun Nair made a much-anticipated return to the national team on the tour of England. Though the 5-match series didn't see Nair produce his best, there were glimpses of the talent that the right-handed batter produced. Nair remained a big talking point throughout the series, primarily because of his performance, though there were some other topics too. An image went viral on social media in which Nair looked to be crying while sitting alongside KL Rahul in the stadium balcony. However, the veteran batter has now confirmed that it was 'fake'.

"I think that was an AI-generated video," Nair said during a chat with Insidesport. "I don't think that's a real video at all. Yes, we were sitting on the balcony, but after that, everything was, you know, it's not real."

Karun Nair Caught Crying then KL Rahul Consoled.. probably he is talking about Retirement pic.twitter.com/MSXkRPRzz8 —(@Crickaith) July 23, 2025

Reflecting on the series, Nair said that he was glad to have the likes of KL Rahul and Prasidh Krishna - the two other cricketers from Karnataka - with him in the squad.

"Yeah, it was good to have Prasidh and KL Rahul with me. We really had a lot of fun in the last two months. We spent a lot of time together. We discussed cricket, we discussed everything else about being back in the team. It was a good time, and really glad that we could end the series on a high note," he said.

The series ended 2-2, truly reflecting the nature of the battle that unfolded in the middle between the two teams.

"Quite honestly the entire series was a well-fought one between two amazing teams and from our point of view we would have been very disappointed if we had gone on to lose the series because we were performing at a really good level and we deserved to be closer in terms of the scoreline," Nair said.

"We always had the confidence that one wicket can change the momentum either way. So it was all about the belief and the way the bowlers and everyone supported each other, the fight, the never-give-up attitude that we showed was amazing to see," he added.