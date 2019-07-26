 
Kargil Vijay Diwas: Sportspersons Pay Tributes To Indian Army On Occasion

Updated: 26 July 2019 13:53 IST

Sportspersons from various fields took to social media to handles to hail the valour of Indian soldiers on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of India's victory in the Kargil war.

Virat Kohli also paid tribute to Indian Army on Kargil Vijay Diwas © AFP

As the nation celebrated the 20th anniversary of India's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil war, sports personalities paid tribute to personnel of the Indian armed forces on Kargil Vijay Diwas on Friday. Since then, the day is celebrated as Kargil Vijay Diwas. Cricketers like Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Gautam Gambhir, Suresh Raina, VVS Laxman and Mohammad Kaif and boxing star Vijender Singh took to their Twitter handles to hail the valour of Indian soldiers.

Indian Army is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Kargil War today to rekindle the pride and valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay.

India cricket captain Virat Kohli wrote on his Twitter handle, "We will never forget all the sacrifices you made for us. Respect, Love, Salute. #JaiHind #KargilVijayDiwas."

Similar messages also came from other sportspersons.

(With ANI inputs)

Highlights
  • Indian Army is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Kargil War
  • Cricketers hailed the valour of Indian soldiers
  • Sports personalities like Virat Kohli, Vijender Singh etc paid tribute
