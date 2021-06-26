Kapil Dev is a known name in every household in India. The all-rounder was the Indian cricket team's captain, when they won the 1983 World Cup, which was a huge turning point in the game's history in the country. The image of the legendary cricketer holding the trophy at the Lord's is a recognisable photograph for followers of Indian cricket. While speaking to NDTV along with rest of his 1983 teammates, Kirti Azad branded the moment as one of the most iconic moments for India in the tournament.

"I think there are so many iconic moments. The one that stands out is Kapil lifting the World Cup at Lord's. That is what we came for and that is what we achieved. That was one man's belief from the very beginning, many of us did not believe that we can win", stated the 62-year-old veteran.

"It was always Kapil telling him, "We can win, we can win, we can win". He is the legend", he said.

Azad further went on to reveal that the Indian captain was also nicknamed as "The Professor".

Explaining the meaning behind the nickname, he revealed, "In the dressing room, during the team meetings, he changed our vocabulary. We call him professor, subject English".

"He, being a legend, would take any joke on himself", he further added.

Ahead of the tournament, India weren't considered as contenders for the trophy. Also, as revealed by Kris Srikkanth, many of his teammates (including himself) had already planned a vacation for the USA, after the World Cup would get over.

Despite all the odds, an inspired Indian cricket team led by Kapil Dev, defied all odds and defeated heavyweights West Indies in the final.