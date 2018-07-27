 
Justin Langer Becomes Australia's Chief T20 Selector

27 July 2018

Langer will chair the Twenty20 panel, with support from the other two, while Hohns will head the Test and one-day process in consultation with Langer and Chappell.

Langer was appointed in May after the 12-month suspensions of Steve Smith and David Warner. © Twitter

Australia coach Justin Langer was handed more power Friday in a shake-up of the national cricket selection process following the resignation of Mark Waugh. A streamlined selection panel will now consist of just three people - Langer, Trevor Hohns and Greg Chappell - with Waugh not being replaced. Langer will chair the Twenty20 panel, with support from the other two, while Hohns will head the Test and one-day process in consultation with Langer and Chappell.

Previously, Waugh - who leaves next month to join pay-TV company Fox Sports -- focused only on T20s.

"This sees Justin take on additional responsibility as both the head coach and lead selector in Twenty20 cricket, as we build towards the ICC World T20 in Australia in 2020," said Cricket Australia's team performance chief Pat Howard.

"Justin has performed a similar role previously while coach of the Perth Scorchers, and has a wealth of knowledge around the Big Bash League and its players."

Cricket Australia's selection panel has gone through various formats over the years. At one point, it included five people.

Langer was appointed in May after the 12-month suspensions of ex-captain Steve Smith and his deputy David Warner over a cheating scandal which also saw the previous coach Darren Lehmann quit.

Highlights
  • A streamlined selection panel will now consist of just three people
  • Cricket Australia's selection panel has gone through various formats
  • Hohns will head Test, ODI process in consultation with Langer and Chappel
