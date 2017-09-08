 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Just When You Thought You'd Seen It All, Comes The 'Heliscoop'!

Updated: 08 September 2017 17:11 IST

Cricket shots have made an arduous journey from sublime to the ridiculous.

Just When You Thought You'd Seen It All, Comes The 'Heliscoop'!
A video was uploaded on Twitter where the batsman was seen playing an unorthodox shot. © Twitter

Since the advent of the Twenty20 format, the cricketing arena has witnessed numerous unorthodox shots. Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen was the flag-bearer of switch hit, while former Sri Lanka opener Tillakaratne Dilshan started the concept of 'Dilscoop' and former swashbuckling India opener Virender Sehwag sent many pacers on a leather hunt with his typical uppercut. But all of that fades into insignificance before what has now emerged on social media.

The batsman did everything he shouldn't -twirled his bat like a sword, shuffled across the stumps to attempt a switch-hit. Eventually, he ended up playing a paddle scoop and sent the ball towards fine-leg for a boundary.

While where the match was played could not be ascertained, the shot did make waves.

Excited fans trolled the batman and gave this shot a new name - Heliscoop.

A fan called the batsman the mixture of MS Dhoni and Zimbabwe's Dougie Marrilier.

Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, who comes from a warrior clan, is known to celebrate his milestones in his trademark moves, twirling his bat like a sword.

But, this batting style was something else altogether.

Topics : Cricket
Get the latest Sri Lanka vs India 2017 news, check Sri Lanka vs India 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Sri Lanka vs India 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • The batsman twirled his bat like a sword
  • Kevin Pietersen was the flag-bearer of switch hit
  • Tillakaratne Dilshan started the concept of 'Dilscoop'
Related Articles
Committee of Administrators To Submit Draft Constitution On September 11
Committee of Administrators To Submit Draft Constitution On September 11
For Virat Kohli, Rest Day Is Cheat Day
For Virat Kohli, Rest Day Is Cheat Day
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 110
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 07 September 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.