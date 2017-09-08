Just When You Thought You'd Seen It All, Comes The 'Heliscoop'!

A video was uploaded on Twitter where the batsman was seen playing an unorthodox shot.

Since the advent of the Twenty20 format, the cricketing arena has witnessed numerous unorthodox shots. Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen was the flag-bearer of switch hit, while former Sri Lanka opener Tillakaratne Dilshan started the concept of 'Dilscoop' and former swashbuckling India opener Virender Sehwag sent many pacers on a leather hunt with his typical uppercut. But all of that fades into insignificance before what has now emerged on social media.

The batsman did everything he shouldn't -twirled his bat like a sword, shuffled across the stumps to attempt a switch-hit. Eventually, he ended up playing a paddle scoop and sent the ball towards fine-leg for a boundary.

What is that pic.twitter.com/iZ1lk6agGR — Tabrez Shaikh (@its_tabrez_4u) September 7, 2017

While where the match was played could not be ascertained, the shot did make waves.

Excited fans trolled the batman and gave this shot a new name - Heliscoop.

A fan called the batsman the mixture of MS Dhoni and Zimbabwe's Dougie Marrilier.

This is what happens when the spirits of Dhoni and Douglas Marrilier get into someone at the same time. — Dhruva (@dhruvabatni) September 8, 2017

Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, who comes from a warrior clan, is known to celebrate his milestones in his trademark moves, twirling his bat like a sword.

But, this batting style was something else altogether.