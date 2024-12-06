Former South African cricketer JP Duminy has stepped down from his role as the national white-ball batting coach, citing personal reasons. Cricket South Africa (CSA) has confirmed his decision in an official statement, announcing that Duminy's departure was based on a mutual agreement effective immediately. “Cricket South Africa (CSA) announces that JP Duminy has stepped down from his role as the white-ball batting coach with immediate effect, following a mutual agreement with CSA based on personal reasons,” said CSA in an official statement.

Duminy was appointed in March 2023 as part of Rob Walter's coaching staff, marking a new era for South African cricket following Mark Boucher's departure. His tenure coincided with South Africa's strong showing in the 2023 ODI World Cup, where the team reached the semifinals. However, Duminy's contributions were briefly interrupted earlier this year when he had to leave the white-ball squad ahead of the T20 World Cup in June for similar personal reasons.

Before joining the national team, Duminy had a successful stint as head coach of the SA20 side Paarl Royals and the domestic team Boland. He was also recently appointed head coach of the Sharjah Warriorz in the International League T20 (ILT20) in September 2024. However, it remains uncertain if Duminy will continue coaching in the immediate future.

CSA will now begin the process of identifying a replacement for Duminy. However, with South Africa's upcoming white-ball series against Pakistan starting next week, it is unlikely a full-time candidate will be in place in time. The Pakistan series, which kicks off with three T20Is followed by three ODIs, will serve as critical preparation for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Duminy, one of South Africa's most accomplished cricketers, brought a wealth of experience and tactical knowledge to his role. While his departure leaves a gap in the white-ball setup, his contributions during his brief tenure, particularly during the ODI World Cup campaign, have left a positive mark on the team.

Duminy played 46 Tests, 199 ODIs and 81 T20Is for South Africa between 2004 and 2019.