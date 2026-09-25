England wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler made history at Leeds, as he became the first batter from his country to reach an aggregate of over 10,000 runs across both ODIs and T20Is combined, further proving his case as Three Lions' best limited-overs cricket batter ever. During the second ODI against England, before retiring hurt due to an injury, Buttler provided fans with a plenty of entertainment in a run-chase of 322 runs, which looked easy at one point before Lankan death bowlers pulled things back. Buttler produced a hard-hitting 69 in 49 balls, with five fours and five sixes at a strike rate of 140.82.

Now in 204 ODIs and 176 innings, Buttler has scored 5,678 runs at an average of 39.15 and a strike rate of 115.54, with 11 centuries and 30 fifties and a best score of 162*. He is England's third-highest ODI run-getter. In T20Is, where he leads England's charts, Buttler has made 4,384 runs in 163 matches and 150 innings at an average of 34.79 with a strike rate of 150.13, including two centuries and 30 fifties.

Across his 367 white-ball outings and 326 innings, Buttler has managed 10,062 runs at an average of 37.12, including 13 centuries and 60 fifties, with a best score of 162*.

Including his 2,907 runs in 57 Tests, including two centuries and 18 fifties, Buttler has scored 12,969 runs in 424 matches and 426 innings at an average of 35.82, with a strike rate of 98.25, including 15 centuries and 78 fifties.

A scintillating century from Kusal Mendis and some sensational death-overs bowling helped Sri Lanka edge past England by 16 runs in a high-scoring second ODI at Leeds.

With this win, the series of three-match series stands level at 1-1.

Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first. Pathum Nissanka (25 in 33 balls, with three fours and a six) had a 45-run opening stand with Kamindu Mendis, who went on to score a well-compiled 54 in 65 balls, including four boundaries and three sixes.

Kamindu later had a 137-run partnership for the second wicket with Kusal (121 in 100 balls, with 14 fours and three sixes). With his seventh ODI century, Kusal also reached the 5,000-run mark in ODIs. In 158 ODIs, he has made 5,125 runs in 154 innings at an average of 36.34, with seven centuries and 36 fifties.

Knocks from Pavan Rathnayake (48 in 39 balls, with two fours and a six) and Janith Liyanage (32 in 26 balls, with four boundaries) helped SL reach 321/6 in 50 overs, with Gus Atkinson (2/54) and Rehan Ahmed (2/48) getting two wickets each. Jofra Archer also managed one wicket.

England was off to a fiery start, with openers Tom Banton (73 in 62 balls, with seven fours and three sixes) and Ben Duckett (67 in 63 balls, with nine fours) putting up a 143-run opening stand. From there, England slipped to 157/3. Joe Root (15) and Jos Buttler took England past 200-run mark with a 46-run stand.

Buttler (69 in 49 balls, with five fours and five sixes) and Will Jacks (52 in 61 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) kept the fight alive for England. But some serious death bowling from Dilshan Madushanka (2/54) and Eshan Malinga (2/50) left England at 305/9 in 50 overs. Dunith Wellalage (3/49) was the pick of the bowlers for Sri Lanka.

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