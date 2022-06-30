Jos Buttler has been appointed as the new captain of England's limited-overs teams, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Thursday. The dynamic wicketkeeper-batsman succeeds Eoin Morgan after England's 2019 50-over World Cup-winning captain announced his retirement from international cricket on Tuesday. Buttler has been a member of England's white-ball teams for over a decade, serving as Morgan's vice-captain since 2015.

The 31-year-old has already led England 14 times across both one-day international and Twenty20 formats, including their most recent ODI against the Netherlands when Morgan sat it out with a groin injury.

World Cup winner Buttler is set to take charge of 12 games in July, with T20 and ODI series against India and South Africa.

"It is the greatest honour to captain your country and when I have had the chance to step in in the past, I have loved doing it. I can't wait to take this team forward," said Buttler in an ECB statement.

