Jonty Rhodes has always been one of cricket's great evangelists for outdoor sport - a man who built a career on speed, athleticism, and the joy of movement. But in an exclusive interview with NDTV, the South African legend admitted that the city's air quality left him both worried and conflicted, especially when viewed through the lens of India's booming sports culture. Rhodes, now based in Goa with his family, couldn't help but feel the jolt upon landing in the capital.

"It's so noticeable," he said. "We live in Goa next to the ocean, there's always a breeze, there's not much industry in the south. Coming into Delhi, you immediately feel the difference."

And the contradiction isn't lost on him. Here he was, in a city that loves sport, encouraging kids to get outside and play - while Delhi's own kids often step out into the most toxic air in the country.

"We talk sports and encourage kids to get out and play," he said. "Kids in Delhi do that all the time. I'm just not sure how that's possible."

A Sports Ecosystem Under Strain

The BCCI's decision to shift the Under-23 knockouts from Delhi to Mumbai has renewed debate over whether the national capital can continue hosting major tournaments during severe pollution spells. Rhodes believes the concern is now trickling down to grassroots academies.

"Quite a few academies had planned tours to Delhi to play against other academies," he said. "And they're asking if they should cancel. They don't want to bring their kids here for two weeks. They'd rather come to Goa."

The irony, he adds, is that Goa doesn't yet have the infrastructure to host that volume of sport - but parents feel the trade-off is worth it.

"We're an outdoor lifestyle-oriented family. We'd struggle here. As a dad and as a sportsperson, I would struggle to live right here."

Can Delhi's Planned Sports City Offer Solutions?

The Delhi government's ambitious 102-acre sports city project - planned in the heart of the capital - is being pitched as both a high-performance hub and a potential alternative venue for major events. Rhodes believes the idea reflects India's growing multi-sport confidence.

"I've always been amazed by sports in India," he said. "Cricket is huge, but it's great to see boys and girls now participating in other sports."

As one of world cricket's pioneering fielders, Rhodes has long argued that India's athletes need more cross-training, more movement, more variety.

"I always say: go play badminton, play hockey, kick a ball around, develop peripheral vision - that's what other sports bring."

A sports city, he believes, can open those doors. But it also poses a threat - in the best possible way - to other nations.

"As a South African sports fan, I'm a bit concerned," he said with a grin. "India has this abundance of talent. They just don't always have the opportunity to express it. These sports cities? They'll change that."

A City of Paradox

And in that quiet concern lies the broader question for Indian sport:

Can the country's capital continue to be a sporting hub if its young athletes cannot breathe freely?