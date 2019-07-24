 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Jonty Rhodes Applies For Position Of India's Fielding Coach

Updated: 24 July 2019 19:03 IST

According to a senior BCCI functionary, Jonty Rhodes has applied for the position of fielding coach.

Jonty Rhodes Applies For Position Of India
Jonty Rhodes has been involved with Mumbai Indians for nine seasons. © AFP

Former South Africa cricketer Jonty Rhodes has applied for the position of India's fielding coach and is undoubtedly one of the biggest names to have applied for the job after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) invited application for the position of head coach and support staff for the Indian team. Speaking to IANS, a senior BCCI functionary confirmed that Rhodes has applied for the position of fielding coach and while he hasn't worked with any international team, he is eligible because he has coached Mumbai Indians for nine seasons.

"Yes, Rhodes has applied and while it is true that he hasn't coached any international team, he has been involved with Mumbai Indians for nine seasons and as per the eligibility criteria, you need to have worked with an IPL team for three seasons if not an international team," the functionary said.

Rhodes changed the idea of fielding in world cricket with his famous run out of Inzamam-ul-Haq during the 1992 World Cup. While the standards of Indian fielding has also improved in recent times, the functionary said that him working with Mumbai Indians means that he also understands the way Indian players function.

"His involvement with MI till the last season will also come in handy if he does get the position because he understands how Indians function and what are their areas of strengths and weaknesses," the functionary added.

R. Sridhar is the current fielding coach and the Indian support staff has been given a 45-day extension after their contracts came to an end during the 2019 World Cup in England and Wales.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Jonty Rhodes BCCI Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Jonty Rhodes has applied for the post of India's fielding coach
  • Rhodes is eligible because he has coached Mumbai Indians for nine seasons
  • R. Sridhar is the current fielding coach of India
Related Articles
No Favourites In 2019 World Cup Due To Change In Format, Says Jonty Rhodes
No Favourites In 2019 World Cup Due To Change In Format, Says Jonty Rhodes
"Loved Watching Suresh Raina": Jonty Rhodes Rates Indian Fielder His All-Time Favourite
"Loved Watching Suresh Raina": Jonty Rhodes Rates Indian Fielder His All-Time Favourite
Sachin Tendulkar, Brett Lee And Jonty Rhodes Bond Over Indian Sweets. Watch Video
Sachin Tendulkar, Brett Lee And Jonty Rhodes Bond Over Indian Sweets. Watch Video
Sarfraz Ahmed Compares Fakhar Zaman To Jonty Rhodes After Brilliant Run Out. Watch Video
Sarfraz Ahmed Compares Fakhar Zaman To Jonty Rhodes After Brilliant Run Out. Watch Video
India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli Is A Modern Day Great, Says Jonty Rhodes
India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli Is A Modern Day Great, Says Jonty Rhodes
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.