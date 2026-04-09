A "peace gesture" was made before the start of a Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 game between Peshawar Zalmi and Hyderabad Kingsmen on Wednesday, as team captains Babar Azam and Marnus Labuschagne, along with PSL CEO Salman Naseer, released a white dove during the toss. The act came in the aftermath of the two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran concerning geopolitical tension in the Gulf region. However, the PSL's "peace gesture" received criticism from several users on social media.

These people were saying that there should be no politics in cricket a few months ago, what are they doing now? — Cricket Lover (@Crick97924Lover) April 8, 2026

I'm feeling sorry for Marnus — Sourya Biswas (@SouryaBiswas100) April 8, 2026

LOL! No peace at home, but sure, go ahead with solving world peace. Delusional people! — Cornered Tiger (@CDeeKey) April 8, 2026

Meanwhile, Babar Azam found himself at the centre of a heated moment off the field after dismissing comparisons with Virat Kohli during a post-match press conference in the Pakistan Super League 2026.

The Peshawar Zalmi skipper, who guided his side to a tense last-ball victory over the Hyderabad Kingsmen, appeared visibly displeased when questioned about his ability to finish games in comparison to Kohli.

While Babar contributed a measured 43 off 37 balls in the chase of 146, he was not at the crease at the end, prompting the query.

Responding in a seemingly frustrated manner, Babar brushed aside the suggestion and urged the journalist to move on from such debates. "Finish these things. Keep these things to yourself. End the comparison and move on. It's your misconception that I have not finished matches," he said.

The exchange quickly gained traction, once again highlighting the scrutiny surrounding cross-border comparisons between leading cricketers. Widely regarded as Pakistan's premier batter, Babar has often been praised for his consistency, though his approach in T20 cricket has drawn criticism, particularly around strike rate and finishing ability.

With IANS inputs

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