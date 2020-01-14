 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Jofra Archer Abuser Banned From International Venues In New Zealand For Two Years

Updated: 14 January 2020 09:21 IST

The man who racially abused England bowler Jofra Archer during a Test against New Zealand was banned from international and domestic matches in New Zealand for two years.

Jofra Archer Abuser Banned From International Venues In New Zealand For Two Years
Jofra Archer was racially abused during a Test match against New Zealand. © AFP

The man who racially abused England bowler Jofra Archer during a Test against New Zealand was banned on Tuesday from international and domestic matches in New Zealand for two years. Archer was targeted by racial abuse on the final day of the first Test between England and New Zealand in November. Police tracked down a 28-year-old Auckland man who admitted responsibility for the abuse and was issued with a verbal warning for using insulting language, New Zealand Cricket spokesman Anthony Crummy said.

Crummy said the man has been banned from all international and domestic fixtures in New Zealand until 2022 and if he breached the ban he "could face further police action".

"We'd again like to extend our apologies to Jofra and the England team management for such an unsavoury incident and reiterate once more that this type of behaviour is completely unacceptable," Crummy said.

"We want to thank the police for their efforts in identifying the person responsible, and for making it clear that this type of behaviour will not be minimised."

The Barbados-born bowler tweeted after the match it was "a bit disturbing hearing racial insults today whilst battling to help save my team".

The 24-year-old said the abuser was a solitary spectator making comments "about the colour of my skin".

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team Jofra Chioke Archer Jofra Archer Cricket
Get the latest India vs Australia 2020 news, check out the India vs Australia 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Australia 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Archer was targeted by racial abuse
  • Police tracked down a 28-year-old Auckland man
  • Crummy said the man has been banned from all international matches
Related Articles
South Africa vs England: Jofra Archer In No-Ball Controversy After Bowling Two Beamers
South Africa vs England: Jofra Archer In No-Ball Controversy After Bowling Two Beamers
England
England's Tour Match Downgraded After Players Fall Ill
"Have Your Moment On Twitter": Jofra Archer Involved In Spat With Former West Indies Pacer
"Have Your Moment On Twitter": Jofra Archer Involved In Spat With Former West Indies Pacer
New Zealand Police Investigate Racist Abuse Of England
New Zealand Police Investigate Racist Abuse Of England's Jofra Archer
New Zealand vs England: Jofra Archer Says He Has "Moved On" From Racial Abuse
New Zealand vs England: Jofra Archer Says He Has "Moved On" From Racial Abuse
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 New Zealand New Zealand 112
3 South Africa South Africa 102
4 England England 102
5 Australia Australia 102
Last updated on: 08 January 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.