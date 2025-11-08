The Indian women's cricket team peaked at the right time, beating Australia in the semifinals of the ODI World Cup, before outmuscling South Africa in the final. While it was the win against the Proteas that earned them the trophy, the victory against Australia truly showed what India can do in the 50-over format. Jemimah Rodrigues, who scored an unbeaten 127 against Australia in the penultimate match of the tournament, recalled a text message she received from Annabel Sutherland after India had beaten her team in the semis.

"After the game, it was heartbreaking for them to lose a semi-final. I know how much it means to Bellsy and how much she loves her cricket, even though she doesn't always show it. She messaged me saying, 'The character you've shown throughout this tournament has been outstanding. You totally deserve to own that moment tonight,'" Jemimah recalled, as she shared the text she received from Sutherland, in an Instagram post shared by the Delhi Capitals.

"I looked at that message and thought, what a person! They had just suffered the most heartbreaking loss, yet she still reached out to a friend to encourage me, even though we were opponents at that moment. I have mad respect for her," Jemimah said.

Jemimah and Sutherland are teammates at the Women's Premier League (WPL) franchise Delhi Capitals. The India star expressed her delight to be sharing the dressing room with the Aussie.

"She's going to do special things for Australia, which is scary for us, but also for DC. I'm so glad we'll share the dressing room again," Jemimah added.

"Sutherland's a superstar. Right now, I'd rate her among the top three all-rounders in women's cricket - maybe even the best. I don't know if she'd want me to say this, but she truly sets an example," Jemimah concluded.