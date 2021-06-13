Left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat will not repent over repeated snubs from the Indian cricket team selectors and rather keep playing the game that has given him "so much" with a never say die attitude. After not finding a place even in the reserves for the UK tour, Unadkat was not picked for a second string India squad for the limited overs tour of Sri Lanka next month. He had taken a record breaking 67 wickets in the 2020 Ranji Trophy season, leading Saurashtra to their maiden triumph. The 29-year-old left-arm pacer took to social media and shared a long post on Saturday night after being ignored for the Sri Lanka series.

"I found my passion when I was a kid, inspired by watching all the greats of the game play with all their heart on the field. All these years later, I got to experience it myself," wrote Jaydev on Twitter.

The Porbandar born speedster, who plays for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, maintained that he has matured as a bowler ever since he made his India debut back in 2010.

"And above everything else, that never say die attitude that I saw in them and nurtured inside myself, stayed with me! When I was young, some labelled me as a raw, erratic bowler, an over-dreaming bloke coming from a small town," Unadkat said.

"Slowly, their perception changed. and that's cos I changed. I matured. The highs, the lows, the enormous joy, the extreme disappointment! Oh, what would I have been without sport.

"This game has given me so much, and not for one moment, am I gonna repent on why not me, or when will my time come and what I have I done wrong. I have got my chances in the past & I will still get them. It will be when it will be!," he elaborated.

Unadkat has played one Test, seven ODIs and 10 T20Is and last played for India in 2018. "At this point in my career, with all the useful experience that I've fortunately gathered, I'm only going to appreciate what comes my way and keep fighting till the very end. (and that's not gonna be soon, sure!)," he said.

Promoted

"Maybe that could be taken as being soft, but then, I'll keep the ruthlessness and aggression for when I'm out there on the field.

"I am super grateful for your good wishes & support. Time to focus on my next game. and work even harder. Until then, social media detox mode on," signed off Unadkat.