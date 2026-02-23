Zimbabwe vs West Indies LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: West Indies take on Zimbabwe in their opening T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match. Both sides are unbeaten so far in the tournament. West Indies, led by Shai Hope have won every single match so far, beating England en route to topping Group C. On the other hand, Sikandar Raza-led Zimbabwe have been the giant-killers of the tournament, shocking both Australia and Sri Lanka and entering the Super 8 as Group B toppers.

Zimbabwe vs West Indies LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the Zimbabwe vs West Indies, T20 World Cup Super 8 match take place?

The Zimbabwe vs West Indies, T20 World Cup Super 8 match will take place on Monday, February 23 (IST).

Where will the Zimbabwe vs West Indies, T20 World Cup Super 8 match be held?

The Zimbabwe vs West Indies, T20 World Cup Super 8 match will be held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, India.

What time will the Zimbabwe vs West Indies, T20 World Cup Super 8 match start?

The Zimbabwe vs West Indies, T20 World Cup Super 8 match will start at 7:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Zimbabwe vs West Indies, T20 World Cup Super 8 match?

The Zimbabwe vs West Indies, T20 World Cup Super 8 match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Zimbabwe vs West Indies, T20 World Cup Super 8 match?

The Zimbabwe vs West Indies, T20 World Cup Super 8 match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster.)